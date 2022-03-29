Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL81 RS-NPAS Gross NPAs down to Rs 7.73 lakh cr due to transparent recognition of stressed assets: FM New Delhi: Gross NPAs have reduced to Rs 7.73 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, against Rs 10.36 lakh crore as of March 31, 2018, due to transparent recognition of stressed assets, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

DEL75 AS-MG-LD BORDER Assam-Meghalaya sign pact to end border dispute in 6 contested areas, Shah calls it 'historic day' for NE New Delhi: Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a ''historic day'' for the Northeast.

DEL49 RSQ-VIRUS-DEATHS Citing WHO data, Centre says India has 'lowest' 374 COVID-19 deaths per million population New Delhi: India has one of the ''lowest'' 374 COVID-19 deaths per million population, according to the World Health Organisation, compared to similarly affected countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia and Mexico, the government said on Tuesday.

DEL62 PREZ-LD WATER CONSERVATION Prez Kovind urges people to join govt's water conservation movement, presents national awards New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appealed to the people to join the government's movement for water conservation and asked district administration and sarpanches to play a special role in inspiring them to become its part.

DEL80 DEF-RAJNATH-LD ISRAEL Rajnath and Israeli defence minister hold telephonic talks New Delhi: Terrorism is a global menace that has no place in today's civilised world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday, referring to two recent terror attacks in Israel.

PAR7 RS-CANCER DRUG PRICE Fixed trade margins of over 40 costly cancer drugs, price reduced: Mandaviya New Delhi: The government has fixed trade margins of over 40 costly cancer drugs following which prices have come down significantly, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

CAL23 WB-KILLINGS-GUV-CM Dhankhar invites Mamata to discuss `worsening’ law and order killings Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an interaction during the week to deliberate on ‘worsening” law and order in the state. LGB5 GJ-COURT-MUNDRA-DRUGS-REMAND Mundra port heroin haul case: Four accused remanded in NIA custody till Apr 4 Ahmedabad: A special court here on Tuesday remanded in the custody of National Investigation Agency till April 4 four people held in connection with the September, 2013 seizure of 2,988 kilograms of heroin from Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

BUSINESS DEL73 BIZ-PULSES-IMPORTS Tur dal, Urad dal imports to remain in free category till March 2023 New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it has decided to keep the import of Tur dal and Urad dal under free category till March 2023 as part of its efforts to boost domestic supply and keep prices under control.

DEL71 BIZ-ONGC-OFS Govt to sell up to 1.5% in ONGC to raise Rs 3,000 cr New Delhi: The government will this week sell up to 1.5 per cent of its stake in the country's top oil and gas producer ONGC to raise about Rs 3,000 crore.

LEGAL SC-LAKHIMPUR-LD BAIL Lakhimpur case: ''Vehemently opposed'' minister's son's bail plea in HC: UP to SC; decision to challenge bail pending consideration New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court it had ''vehemently opposed'' the bail application of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

FOREIGN FGN59 CHINA-INDIA-WANG 'Keenly felt' India, China agree to adhere to consensus of not a threat to each other: Wang Yi on his India visit Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that during his recent visit to India, he ''keenly felt'' that both sides had agreed to adhere to the leaders' consensus that the two countries are not a threat to each other and handle and manage their differences. By K J M Varma FGN49 ISRAEL-INDIA-2NDLD BENNETT Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19 Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who contracted COVID-19, has postponed his maiden trip to India planned for next week, his office said on Tuesday. By By Harinder Mishra FGN43 JAISHANKAR-LD BILATERALS Jaishankar meets counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and B'desh on sidelines of BIMSTEC meeting in Sri Lanka Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial meeting here and discussed cooperation in connectivity, energy and hydropower projects.

