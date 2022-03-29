Israel embassy donates kits on water conservation training

The Israel embassy and Mashav India, in collaboration with Jain Irrigation Pvt Ltd, have donated a family drip irrigation kit to Shaurya Foundation Trust in Haryana for the empowerment of persons with special needs.

This initiative was organised on the Good Deeds Day and to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the embassy said in a statement.

The drip irrigation kit, the embassy said, will be used towards education and skill development of persons with special needs.

This Israeli technology will make them aware about smart agricultural technologies and water conservation. These skills will also help them in becoming self-sufficient for their future endeavours.

Plants were also donated on this occasion.

The embassy and Mashav India will provide technical know-how to the trainers of the Shaurya Foundation Trust, who will implement the skill on the ground. This will lead to optimal water usage and conservation of the resource.

Orly Goldschmidt, Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Israel in India, said, ''I am really happy that we could play a small part in this important project, by offering them a drip irrigation system and allowing them to use it in order to give more skills to their people with special needs. Looking forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership.'' PTI LUX HVA HVA

