3 workers fall into sewer in Delhi, rescue efforts underway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers fell into a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday and efforts were underway to rescue them, police said.

A man who had gone to help them also got trapped inside the sewer, they said.

According to the police, the information regarding the incident was received at Samaypur Badli police station around 6.30 pm.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officials were also part of the rescue operation.

Rescue efforts were underway and none of the four was pulled out yet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

It was not immediately known how the workers got trapped inside the sewer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

