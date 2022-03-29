Left Menu

4 police personnel injured in attack by bovine smugglers in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:57 IST
Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured in an attack by bovine smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday night, officials said.

Based on specific inputs, a police party intercepted bovine smugglers on the highway at Ghagwal, but they attacked the team, they said.

In the attack, four police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, were injured while the smugglers escaped from the spot, the officials said.

Taking a serious view of the attack by the smugglers, who were illegally ferrying cattle to Kashmir, police launched raids in different parts and arrested one of the accused, they said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the operation to track down other smugglers is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

