Nine injured in clash between two families in Rohini

Nine people were injured after a fight broke out between two families over some issue in Delhis Prahlad Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The incident came to light after a video went viral in which two groups of people were seen quarreling with each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:59 IST
Nine people were injured after a fight broke out between two families over some issue in Delhi's Prahlad Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which two groups of people were seen quarreling with each other. A woman was also seen being beaten up badly.

The incident is said to have taken place on March 14.

On March 14, an incident took place between two families in the area of Prahlad Vihar, Rohini Sector-25, a senior police officer said.

Nine people -- six from one family and three from another family -- were injured in the fight, the officer said.

Cross FIRs were registered in the matter, he said.

Statement under section 164 CrPC was recorded and MLC's have been submitted for opinion. Two accused persons have already been arrested. Investigation in the case is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

