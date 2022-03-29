Left Menu

Former J-K High Court judge G L Raina dies at 83

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:59 IST
Retired Judge of J&K High Court, Justice G L Raina, passed away following an illness on Tuesday. He was 83. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over his demise.

Justice G L Raina had been unwell for a long time and had earlier undergone treatment at a hospital in Gurugram also, a Haryana government statement said here.

Chief Minister Khattar condoled the death of Justice Raina, who was father-in-law of the Haryana CM's media adviser Amit Arya.

Arya said Justice Raina passed away at his home in Jammu Tuesday evening.

The last rites will be held at 12 pm on March 30 at Channi Himmat cremation ground in Jammu city, he said.

Justice Raina had rendered services as the Lokayukta of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

He had also served as Chairman of several judicial commissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

