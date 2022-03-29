Discriminatory behaviour with EWS category patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: AAP MLA

AAP's Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi on Tuesday in the Delhi assembly raised the matter of ''discriminatory behaviour'' with economically weaker section (EWS) category patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and sought the government's immediate intervention in the issue, an official statement said.

Ravi also proposed that an assembly constituency wise sub-committee be constituted as a sub-part of the State Level EWS Hospital Monitoring Committee. The statement said that Health Minister Satyendar Jain took cognisance of the matter and assured apt action.

The hospital authority said: ''We are legally compliant with the guidelines of EWS patients -- 25 per cent in OPD and 10 per cent in inpatient department.'' ''Our numbers go beyond these always. Fifty-six patients admitted currently under EWS against 56 reserved EWS beds six additional beds reserved for Covid EWS as per DGHS order,'' it said.

According to the statement, Ravi said that patients were not being given proper medical consultation, medicines and hospital beds as entitled to EWS category patients at the Sir Gangaram Hospital.

''This discriminatory behaviour by hospital should be looked into immediately as such things are non-acceptable. The MLA also proposed that an assembly constituency wise sub-committee on EWS hospital monitoring be constituted as a sub-part of the State Level EWS Hospital Monitoring Committee. This would ensure fair and regular medical treatment of EWS category patients,'' the statement said.

It said that the health minister took cognisance of the matter and assured that the department would strictly look into the matter to ensure that this ''malpractice'' is stopped.

