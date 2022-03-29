Left Menu

Russia-backed Donetsk Republic will consider joining Russia - leader

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:35 IST
The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine's Donetsk region, its news outlet cited separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday.

"The main task is to reach the constitutional borders of the republic. Then we will determine that," Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

