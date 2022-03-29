Delhi assembly becomes paperless, only e-documents will be tabled
The Delhi Legislative Assembly has become paperless and only e-documents will be tabled in the House from now, said an official statement on Tuesday.MLAs have been given tablets to ensure working of the assembly in paperless mode and they will now receive necessary information regarding assembly proceedings online.The assembly has taken up an automation project which will allow all 70 MLAs to work digitally.
MLAs have been given tablets to ensure working of the assembly in paperless mode and they will now receive necessary information regarding assembly proceedings online.
The assembly has taken up an automation project which will allow all 70 MLAs to work digitally. From submitting questions to tabling the bills in the assembly, all work will be done online, it said.
''Delhi Legislative Assembly will be completely paperless now. All documents and bills will be tabled in e-paper format. Lakhs of pages used during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly will now be presented as soft copy,” Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
This will be a step towards making the assembly smart and efficient, he said. This web-based solution will not only help speed up the official processes in the assembly but will also save tonnes of papers being used here in every proceedings, Sisodia said.
Under the automation project, the assembly has been provided with good Wi-Fi connectivity which will enable members to attend proceedings uninterrupted. Provisions will be made for members to attend the sessions virtually in the future, he said.
