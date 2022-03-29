Left Menu

Youth who tried to attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has no criminal history

The youth who tried to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no history of criminal records or any other connection as such, said the police on Tuesday.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The youth who tried to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no history of criminal records or any other connection as such, said the police on Tuesday. "We have investigated the entire matter. Neither the man nor his family has any previous criminal record or connection as such," said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna.

Nitish Kumar had directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him and offered medical help to him after it was revealed in the initial investigation that he is mentally disturbed. "His treatment is going on. His psychological assessment is being conducted by experts," said Dhillon.

Earlier on Sunday, a youth tried to hit Bihar Chief Minister from behind during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

