Women should not ignore online harassment: Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday urged women not to ignore any incident of online harassment but report the event either to the cyber police or to the platform where such an incident occurs. He said that the government has made strict laws to make intermediaries or the social media platforms answerable and to address grievances of a user within the stipulated time otherwise they will lose indemnity and face action as publisher of the content.

''If women today being harassed online there is a way that they ought to respond. First thing is that they should not ignore it. They shouldn't start believing that there is no option but to either block it or ignore it. You can report that incident to the cyber police in the state where you are residing or report it on the platform where you got this incident,'' the minister said at 'The Call it Out Conclave'.

He said that anonymity of people online cannot survive if criminality of the person is detected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)