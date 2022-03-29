Suspected Arab gunman kills at least 4 people in Tel Aviv suburb - Israel's Channel 12
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:05 IST
A suspected Arab gunman killed at least four people in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday before he was fatally shot, in the latest of a string of attacks that have raised security concerns in Israel, Channel 12 television reported.
