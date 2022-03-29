Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized from Odisha's Balasore, 1 arrested

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 300 grams of brown sugar was seized from him in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a spot in Jaleswar town, 50 km northeast of the district headquarters, early in the morning and found inferior quality heroin from the person, they said.

The market value of the narcotics will be around Rs 30 lakh, police said.

An investigation is on to nab the other members of the racket, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)