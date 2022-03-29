Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized from Odisha's Balasore, 1 arrested

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:07 IST
A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 300 grams of brown sugar was seized from him in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a spot in Jaleswar town, 50 km northeast of the district headquarters, early in the morning and found inferior quality heroin from the person, they said.

The market value of the narcotics will be around Rs 30 lakh, police said.

An investigation is on to nab the other members of the racket, they said.

