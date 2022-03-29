‘Deep regret’ over continuing conflict in Ukraine, Pakistan PM Khan tells Zelenskyy in a telephone call

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and underlined the need for a permanent end to the ''military conflict'' between Russia and Ukraine and finding a diplomatic solution to the issue that has adversely impacted the global economy. Prime Minister Khan received a phone call from Zelenskyy, where the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the war-torn Eastern European country, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. Khan “expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.” He added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries, manifest in rising prices of oil and commodities. Khan, who was visiting Moscow when President Vladimir Putin ordered a ''special military operation'' against Ukraine on February 24, emphasised the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians and underlined that Pakistan has dispatched two C-130 airplanes with humanitarian relief assistance for people in Ukraine, the statement said. Last week, during the two-day gathering here in Islamabad of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Khan had urged foreign ministers from the Muslim-majority countries to play a greater role in ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. He also appealed to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended the summit as a special guest to “mediate, try to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the conflict”. The war in Ukraine “could have great consequences for the world,” Khan warned and added that the rest of the planet is “already suffering” with surging prices of oil, gas and wheat from a region known as the breadbasket of the world. The foreign ministers called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and expressed willingness of OIC member states to support and facilitate the dialogue process,” the statement added. During the call, Khan also thanked Zelenskyy for the support Ukrainian authorities extended in the evacuation of Pakistani students and nationals as well as the Embassy staff.

