Suspected Arab gunman kills at least 4 people in Tel Aviv suburb -Israeli TV

On Sunday, as an Israeli-Arab summit convened in southern Israel, an Arab assailant, a resident of a town in the north of the country, shot and killed two police officers in Hadera, a city some 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

A suspected Arab gunman killed at least four people in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday before he was fatally shot, in the latest of a string of attacks that have raised security concerns in Israel, Channel 12 television reported.

There was no immediate police comment. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were five casualties but did not give their condition. According to the television report, the gunman first shot towards apartment balconies in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish suburb of Tel Aviv, and then fired at people in the street.

Last week, an Arab citizen of Israel killed four people in a stabbing and car ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba, before he was shot dead by a passerby. Israeli authorities said he was an Islamic State sympathiser. On Sunday, as an Israeli-Arab summit convened in southern Israel, an Arab assailant, a resident of a town in the north of the country, shot and killed two police officers in Hadera, a city some 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv. Other officers shot and killed him.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Hadera attack.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

