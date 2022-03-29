Pune: Mob attacks civic staff during anti-encroachment drive

A mob attacked personnel of the Pune Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive in Dhanori area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

Two people were arrested and a case was registered against 20 others under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), a police official said.

Local people including shopkeepers assaulted PMC staff and damaged official vehicles, he said.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. Further probe is on.

