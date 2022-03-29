Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:31 IST
IPL Scoreboard: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Kane Williamson c Padikkal b Prasidh Krishna 2 Abhishek Sharma c Hetmyer b Chahal 9 Rahul Tripathi c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 0 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Boult 0 Aiden Markram not out 57 Abdul Samad c Parag b Chahal 4 Romario Shepherd b Chahal 24 Washington Sundar c Hetmyer b Boult 40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 3 Extras: (LB-5, NB-1, W-4) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-7, 3-9, 4-29, 5-37, 6-78, 7-133 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-23-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-16-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-0-48-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-21-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-22-3, Riyan Parag 1-0-14-0.

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022