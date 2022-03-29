IPL Scoreboard: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Kane Williamson c Padikkal b Prasidh Krishna 2 Abhishek Sharma c Hetmyer b Chahal 9 Rahul Tripathi c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 0 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Boult 0 Aiden Markram not out 57 Abdul Samad c Parag b Chahal 4 Romario Shepherd b Chahal 24 Washington Sundar c Hetmyer b Boult 40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 3 Extras: (LB-5, NB-1, W-4) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-7, 3-9, 4-29, 5-37, 6-78, 7-133 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-23-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-16-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-0-48-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-21-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-22-3, Riyan Parag 1-0-14-0.