CID launches portal for citizens to report criminal, suspicious activities in J&K

The CID is already recording every single instance of threat or intimidation to any person directly or indirectly through telephone call, WhatsApp message, email or social media or poster or web-portal or any other mode, the spokesman said.Citizens are invited to report any intimidation preferably with details such as date and time of telephone call vide which threat was conveyed, telephone number including virtual number used by criminal, application used etc, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:39 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Criminal Investigation Department has launched a portal for people to report instances and information about criminal, unlawful or suspicious activities, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The portal 'cid.jk.gov.in', managed end-to-end by the CID, is a key initiative towards prevention of crime and strengthening the peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

''Through this portal, citizens can now report information about criminal, unlawful or suspicious activities in their neighborhood,'' the spokesman said. The portal allows people to share information anonymously, he added.

The CID is already recording every single instance of threat or intimidation to any person directly or indirectly (through telephone call, WhatsApp message, email or social media or poster or web-portal or any other mode), the spokesman said.

''Citizens are invited to report any intimidation preferably with details such as date and time of telephone call vide which threat was conveyed, telephone number including virtual number used by criminal, application used etc'', he said. It is also helpful if the voice or conversation of the criminal is recorded which the CID will obtain separately to compare it with the voice library to identify a criminal, spokesman said.

The portal has a facility to seek information about progress in passport and service verifications, he added.

