U'khand police van collides with truck in UP, constable killed
A constable was killed and seven persons, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a van of the Uttarakhand Police collided with a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.The van of the Nanital police had eight people, including three undertrials and five policemen, they said.The incident took place on a highway when they were returning to Uttarakhand from Jind in Haryana after a court hearing, police said.
A constable was killed and seven persons, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a van of the Uttarakhand Police collided with a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The van of the Nanital police had eight people, including three undertrials and five policemen, they said.
The incident took place on a highway when they were returning to Uttarakhand from Jind in Haryana after a court hearing, police said. All of them were rushed to a hospital, where constable Arun died during treatment. The condition of the others was stated to be stable, they said.
A probe is on in the matter and the Nainital police has been informed about the incident, officials here said.
