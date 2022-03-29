Goa: 1996 batch IPS officer Jaspal Singh appointed DGP
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:50 IST
Jaspal Singh, a 1996 batch Indian Police Service officer, has been appointed Director General of Police of Goa.
He will replace ID Shukla who will retire on Thursday, as per an MHA order.
