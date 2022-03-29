Left Menu

Maha: Two workers die while cleaning septic tank

Two workers suffocated to death on Tuesday while cleaning the septic tank of a housing society in Mumbra area here, a civic official said. Two of them entered the tank around 6.30 pm and died due to suffocation, the official said.The deceased were identified as Hanuman Korpakwad 25 and Suraj Madvi 22.The Mumbra police has registered a case of accidental death for now and probe is on, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:56 IST
Maha: Two workers die while cleaning septic tank
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers suffocated to death on Tuesday while cleaning the septic tank of a housing society in Mumbra area here, a civic official said. This was the second incident of workers dying while cleaning septic tanks in Thane city in one week, he said.

A private contractor had employed six labourers to clean the tank. Two of them entered the tank around 6.30 pm and died due to suffocation, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Hanuman Korpakwad (25) and Suraj Madvi (22).

The Mumbra police has registered a case of accidental death for now and probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022