Car in Aaditya Thackeray's convoy hits police vehicle; none hurt

A car in the convoy of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray hit a police escort vehicle in the cavalcade during his visit to Sindhudurg district on Tuesday, but no one was injured in the accident, police said.

The incident took place in the Khare Patan area of Kankavali town, around 400km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said.

Besides minor damage to the two vehicles, there was no other impact of the accident which was reported to the Kankavali Police Station, he said.

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena leader, is on a tour of the coastal district, the home turf of Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane. PTI DC RSY RSY

