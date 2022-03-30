Justice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence should recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Information available "raises serious question about how close justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection," Schumer told reporters.
