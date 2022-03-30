Mumbai: Man dies after two-wheeler is hit by speeding car
A 24-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Kemps Corner area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, the official said.The two-wheeler of Aditya Desai was hit by the car of Rehan Kalavith 27, who is a doctor in a state-run hospital.
A 24-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Kemps Corner area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, the official said.
''The two-wheeler of Aditya Desai was hit by the car of Rehan Kalavith (27), who is a doctor in a state-run hospital. The car was going from Pedder Road to Haji Ali,'' he said.
A case has been registered with Gamdevi police station, the official added.
