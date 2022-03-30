Left Menu

Utah couple accused of using electric shocks on 2 kids

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 30-03-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 00:39 IST
Utah couple accused of using electric shocks on 2 kids

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Utah on allegations that they inflicted electric shocks to discipline two children while they were handcuffed to each other, police said.

Video security footage shows the two adults using “an electronic shocking device” last Saturday to shock the woman's children on their backs and arms, police in the city of Ogden said in arrest records.

The 6-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy jerked their bodies in response and tried to avoid being shocked, but could not because they were handcuffed together and, at one point, restrained by the boyfriend, the arrest records said.

Police did not describe the device that was used and did not immediately respond a telephone message seeking more details.

The suspects were arrested on child abuse charges Saturday and were detained Tuesday without bail. Jail records did not list attorneys who could comment for the couple and a woman who answered a phone listed for the female suspect said she had no comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022