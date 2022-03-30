Left Menu

Group of 21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate

The CDC order said the mask mandate could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in crowded transport settings. Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 00:49 IST
Group of 21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate

A group of 21 states led by Florida on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge to block a federal COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of transportation. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of recent legal challenges to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public health order and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) directive that have been in place since February 2021 covering airports, trains, buses, ride-share vehicles and transit hubs.

The administration of President Joe Biden said earlier this month it would extend the transportation mask requirements through at least April 18 and is reviewing if they should be extended again. The White House and CDC did not immediately comment.

State attorneys general joining the lawsuit include Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Utah and Virginia. On Wednesday, the chief executives of American Airlines , United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers urged Biden to end the airplane mask mandate, which has resulted in significant friction on airplanes. The Federal Aviation Administration says since January 2021, there have been a record 6,900 unruly passenger incidents reported - and 70% involved masking rules.

Advocates of ending the ban point out that the vast majority of Americans live in places where the CDC has said it is safe to ditch indoor masks. The CDC order said the mask mandate could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in crowded transport settings.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate. More than a dozen Republican lawmakers have filed a separate challenge in a federal court in Kentucky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022