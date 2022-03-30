U.S liaising with Ukrainian forces in Poland, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said U.S. troops in Poland were "liaising" with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but it was not training "in the classic sense."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not provide details on what exactly the interactions entail.

Kirby added that additional aircraft, including 10 F-18 jets, and more than 200 personnel would be headed to eastern Europe, including Lithuania.

