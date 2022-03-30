U.S liaising with Ukrainian forces in Poland, Pentagon says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 01:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon said U.S. troops in Poland were "liaising" with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but it was not training "in the classic sense."
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not provide details on what exactly the interactions entail.
Kirby added that additional aircraft, including 10 F-18 jets, and more than 200 personnel would be headed to eastern Europe, including Lithuania.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico, U.S. discuss need to stem 'unprecedented flow' of migration
U.S. consulate in Mexico to temporarily close following gunfire after gang boss arrest
TOP WRAP 1-U.S. warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount
BRIEF-Tesla Raises U.S. Prices For Vehicles Of All Models - Website
Japanese, U.S. marines practise airborne assaults in sign of deepening cooperation