Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia talks could be called positive, wants to see results
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 01:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said the signals from peace talks with Russia could be called positive but added that they did not drown out the explosions from Russian shells.
In a late night address, he said Kyiv saw no reason to believe in words from some Russian representatives and said Ukraine could only trust a concrete result from the talks.
