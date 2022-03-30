Left Menu

Thousands of civilians in Mariupol may have died in past month - UN tells Reuters

Thousands of civilians may have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since bombing began four weeks ago, the head of the U.N. human rights mission told Reuters on Tuesday, providing its first estimate. Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it a month ago, a spokesperson for Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 01:38 IST
Thousands of civilians in Mariupol may have died in past month - UN tells Reuters

Thousands of civilians may have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since bombing began four weeks ago, the head of the U.N. human rights mission told Reuters on Tuesday, providing its first estimate.

Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it a month ago, a spokesperson for Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Monday. His office said 90% of Mariupol's buildings had been damaged and 40% destroyed, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens and factories.

"We do think that there could be thousands of deaths, of civilian casualties, in Mariupol," Matilda Bogner, head of the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine which deploys some 60 monitors, said in a virtual interview. She said the mission did not have a precise estimate but was working to gather more information.

Local officials, citing witness accounts, last week estimated that 300 people were killed in the March 16 bombing of a Mariupol theatre where people were sheltering. As of Tuesday, the U.N. human rights office had confirmed 1,179 civilians killed and 1,860 injured across Ukraine in the five-week old conflict, amid reporting delays due to the hostilities, a statement said.

Last week Bogner told a briefing that U.N. monitors had received more information about mass graves in Mariupol, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies. "On the mass graves, actually we've decided now we should be calling it 'improvised graves'," Bogner said on Tuesday.

This was because the term "mass graves" may imply victims of a crime, whereas people who have perished in Mariupol reflect deaths from a range of causes, she said. Civilian casualties from the conflict were believed to be a "fairly small portion" of bodies in the improvised graves in parks and gardens, she said.

Some people who died naturally were never taken to morgues or individual tombs due to the hostilities, while others never reached doctors, she added. It was not clear if any military casualties are buried in the improvised graves, she said.

Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Reuters in a separate interview on Tuesday that it had "no first-hand information" on casualties from the Mariupol theatre bombing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022