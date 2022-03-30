Left Menu

UAW: No current talks with Tesla about potential union vote

2022-03-30
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry said Tuesday he has had no discussions with Tesla or its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk about a potential union vote by workers at the electric-car maker's California factory.

On March 3, Musk tweeted he was inviting the "UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them."

Curry said at an online press event that Tesla could drop an appeal of a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that it violated U.S. labor law and "reinstate some workers who were actually terminated. ... That would be a good-faith effort if they were interested in having that type of exchange."

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

