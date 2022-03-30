UAW: No current talks with Tesla about potential union vote
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry said Tuesday he has had no discussions with Tesla or its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk about a potential union vote by workers at the electric-car maker's California factory.
On March 3, Musk tweeted he was inviting the "UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them."
Curry said at an online press event that Tesla could drop an appeal of a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that it violated U.S. labor law and "reinstate some workers who were actually terminated. ... That would be a good-faith effort if they were interested in having that type of exchange."
