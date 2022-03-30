Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukrainian celebrity chef serves up free meals for refugees

When Russia began its assault on Ukraine in February, Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko's gut reaction was not to pick up a gun. His restaurant is called "Inshni", Ukrainian for "Others". Opened just over a week ago in the western city of Lviv, it serves free meals to anyone who asks for menu no. 2.

Russia pledges to reduce attack on Kyiv but U.S. warns threat not over

Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions.

U.S. senators try to avoid weeks-long delay in Russia trade measure

U.S. senators scrambled on Tuesday to reach a compromise to avoid further delays before passing legislation revoking "most favored" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, after Republican lawmakers blocked efforts to pass it quickly. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Democratic Senator Ben Cardin and Republican Senator Rand Paul were trying to reach a compromise that would let the measure pass quickly, rather than through "regular order," a process that could take weeks.

Abramovich appears at Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, made a surprise appearance in Istanbul on Tuesday at the first direct peace talks in weeks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. The two teams sat facing each other at a long table in the presidential office on an Ottoman palace grounds. The Russian oligarch sat in the front row of observers wearing a blue suit, a Turkish presidential video showed.

Thousands of civilians in Mariupol may have died in past month - UN tells Reuters

Thousands of civilians may have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since bombing began four weeks ago, the head of the U.N. human rights mission told Reuters on Tuesday, providing its first estimate. Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it a month ago, a spokesperson for Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Monday.

World Bank freezes Afghan projects after Taliban bans girls from high school

The World Bank has put four projects in Afghanistan worth $600 million on hold amid concerns over a decision by the country's ruling Islamist leaders to ban girls from returning to public high schools, the bank said. The projects, to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, were being readied for implementation by United Nations agencies to support projects in agriculture, education, health, and livelihoods.

U.S. sends senior national security official to India to discuss Ukraine

President Joe Biden's deputy national security adviser for economics, Daleep Singh, will travel to New Delhi and meet government officials to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and develop an economic framework for the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Tuesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is also planning to visit India, one of the biggest buyers of Russian commodities. New Delhi has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine but has refused to explicitly condemn Moscow's actions. India has also abstained from voting on multiple U.N. resolutions on the war.

In villages near Kyiv, how Ukraine has kept Russia's army at bay

The burnt wreckage of two Russian tanks with blown off turrets and several armoured personnel carriers attest the ferocity of last week's clashes in Lukyanivka village just outside Kyiv. The charred corpse of a Russian soldier lies in a field nearby. "There were mortars so strong that it was scary even in the cellar," local resident Valeriy Hudym told Reuters on Sunday, two days after Ukrainian soldiers seized back control of Lukyanivka in a five-hour battle with the Russians.

Britain pledges funds to U.N. aid work in Afghanistan ahead of donor meeting

Britain on Wednesday pledged an additional 286 million pounds ($374 million) for life-saving food and other aid in Afghanistan, a day ahead of an international conference seeking $4.4 billion, even as concerns mount over Taliban rule. The U.N. humanitarian appeal, the largest ever launched for a single country, is only 13% funded, U.N. spokesperson Jens Laerke said ahead of Thursday's pledging conference.

Russia-backed Donetsk Republic may consider joining Russia - leader

The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine's Donetsk region, its news outlet cited separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday. "As for joining the Russian Federation, as for the wish and aspiration, they have been clearly traced since 2014 - the desire to be in Russia," Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying.

