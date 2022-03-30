Left Menu

China plans new restrictions for its live-streaming sector - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 07:18 IST
China is planning new curbs on the country's $30 billion live-streaming industry, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3IPMhVY on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese authorities are drafting new regulations to cap internet users' daily monetary spending on digital tipping, according to the report.

