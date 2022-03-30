Two LeT terrorists killed in Rainawari encounter
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of the city on Wednesday, police said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was carrying a press card.
- Country:
- India
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of the city on Wednesday, police said. An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city, a police official said.
He said two militants were killed in the brief gunbattle. Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was carrying a 'press card'. ''One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media,'' Kumar tweeted.
According to the card, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, the slain ultra, was editor in chief of Valley Media Service, an unknown news gathering agency.
