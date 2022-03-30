Left Menu

Gujarat: Child-friendly corners in Vadodara police stations

The Vadodara police have set up child-friendly corners in each police station in the city to keep the children of complainants and female officers away from accused juveniles who are kept in the lockup.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-03-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 09:02 IST
Children playing at a child friendly centre in a police station at Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Vadodara police have set up child-friendly corners in each police station in the city to keep the children of complainants and female officers away from accused juveniles who are kept in the lockup. "We have set up a child-friendly corner in every police station of the city, with an intention to keep the children of complainant away from the ones accused," Radhika Bharai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vadodara Police.

The ACP also mentioned that these centres are designed in a way that they give a suitable environment to the children there. "We have separate entrances for the child corner and the lockups of accused juveniles," she added.

The female police officers also look after their children, during their duty hours, by bringing them to these child-friendly centres. "There is no one at home to look after my child. I bring my child here as the child can play here easily and I can do my duty without worrying about my child," Hemangini Vasava, Vadodara Police Station told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

