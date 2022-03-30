Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-03-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 09:23 IST
Body of tribal woman found in Palghar
The body of a 28-year-old tribal woman was found at a farm in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Some locals spotted the body of Prabhavati Bhoye on Tuesday at the farm in Sakhre village and alerted the police, an official from Vikramgad police station said.

Later, the postmortem revealed some strangulation marks on the body, he said.

A case on charges of murder was registered against an unidentified person, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

