Body of tribal woman found in Palghar

The body of a 28-year-old tribal woman was found at a farm in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Some locals spotted the body of Prabhavati Bhoye on Tuesday at the farm in Sakhre village and alerted the police, an official from Vikramgad police station said.

Later, the postmortem revealed some strangulation marks on the body, he said.

A case on charges of murder was registered against an unidentified person, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the case.

