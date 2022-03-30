Residential areas of Ukraine's Lysychansk shelled - governor
Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram. "A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed," he said. "Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive."
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 30-03-2022 10:30 IST
