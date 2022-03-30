Left Menu

Residential areas of Ukraine's Lysychansk shelled - governor

Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram. "A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed," he said. "Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive."

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 30-03-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

