Blaze at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard rages, 2 fire tenders involved in dousing flames

Two fire tenders are involved in dousing the fire that has been raging in several pockets of East Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard for close to 48 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

No casualty has been reported, the official of the fire department said. ''Efforts are on to douse the flames. It might take a little longer to complete the cooling operations.'' The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the fire incident.

''An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said on Tuesday.

A total of four such incidents of fire at landfill sites -- two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad -- took place till Sunday this year.

Last year, during the same period, 16 fire incidents -- 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur -- took place. In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported while 37 were reported in 2019, data from the fire department stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)