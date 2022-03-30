Chinese, Russian foreign ministers meet in China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, state broadcaster CGTN reported.
Lavrov and diplomats from other countries were scheduled to hold talks hosted by China on Afghanistan on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news
China reports 3,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 14 vs 1,437 a day earlier
COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news