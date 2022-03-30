SC to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.
The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day.
''Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want,'' Ramana said.
Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision.
