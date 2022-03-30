Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia is promising to scale down military operations around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, while Ukraine is suggesting it might adopt a neutral status in confidence-building steps that may help de-escalate the five-week war. * A Russian rocket hit an administration building in Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people.

Russia is promising to scale down military operations around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, while Ukraine is suggesting it might adopt a neutral status in confidence-building steps that may help de-escalate the five-week war. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Ukraine proposed not joining alliances or hosting bases of foreign troops. * The United States is skeptical of Russia's seriousness in pursuing peace. * Russian President Putin and French counterpart Macron talk again by phone. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will address Australia's parliament on Thursday. * the United States and Russia both head to India to lobby its government, which has called for a ceasefire but has not condemned Russia's invasion.

FIGHTING * British military intelligence says Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply. * Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery, the regional governor said. * A Russian rocket hit an administration building in Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people. * Defence Minister Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied planes and air defense systems. ECONOMY * Share markets and global borrowing costs surged on signs of progress in talks. Ukrainian bonds and Russia's roubles also benefited, while the oil price dropped. * Holcim, the world's biggest cement maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia.

QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's President Erdogan. * "We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," Irina, boiling soup in the stairwell of her damaged building. * "It is very scary to be left with nothing," Gennadiy, an old man leaving his wrecked building with his belongings on his back.

