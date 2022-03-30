Left Menu

Parliament recommends new Chief Electoral Officer for appointment

 Mr Le Quesne takes over from Alicia Wright who is standing down after serving in the role since January 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 11:42 IST
Parliament recommends new Chief Electoral Officer for appointment
“Mr Le Quesne has the full range of skills and attributes to ensure that the Commission continues to administer the electoral system impartially, efficiently and effectively,” Kris Faafoi said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi confirmed Parliament's recommendation to appoint Karl Le Quesne as the new Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission/Te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri.

Mr Le Quesne takes over from Alicia Wright who is standing down after serving in the role since January 2017.

Kris Faafoi said the Electoral Commission needs a Chief Electoral Officer with proven operational leadership, a sound understanding of the electoral process, and a track-record demonstrating a clear commitment to neutrality and delivery in a complex political environment.

"Mr Le Quesne has the full range of skills and attributes to ensure that the Commission continues to administer the electoral system impartially, efficiently and effectively," Kris Faafoi said.

The Minister also thanked outgoing Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright for the successful delivery of two elections (including one in 2020 with health measures in place for COVID-19 and a change in election date), two referendums, and overseeing the introduction of Election Day enrolment.

It now remains for the Governor General to officially appoint Mr Le Quesne.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022