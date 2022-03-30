Left Menu

UK taking sceptical view towards Russian pledges, deputy PM says

"But I think we take a very sceptical view about anything coming out of Moscow."

Britain will take a very sceptical view towards any promises coming from Russia about Ukraine and will respond to Moscow based on its actions, not its words, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. "I would be very careful in taking at face value what is coming out of Putin's war machine," he told Times Radio, adding that room for diplomacy must still be made.

"Ultimately, they need to be tested by their actions and they need to withdraw from Ukraine, not just reposition. "But I think we take a very sceptical view about anything coming out of Moscow."

