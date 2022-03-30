Left Menu

UK taking sceptical view towards Russian pledges, deputy PM says

Britain mirrored Ukraine in reacting with scepticism. "The door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don't think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin's war machine," Raab told Sky News.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:12 IST
UK taking sceptical view towards Russian pledges, deputy PM says
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will take a very skeptical view towards Russia and its pledge to scale down military operations around Kyiv, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying London will judge Moscow on its actions, not words.

Russia has promised in negotiations to scale down some military operations to "increase mutual trust", but Western countries expect that to lead to an intensification of its offensive in other parts of the country. Britain mirrored Ukraine in reacting with skepticism.

"The door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don't think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin's war machine," Raab told Sky News. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad, and drawn sanctions that have pummelled Russia's economy.

"Ultimately, they need to be tested by their actions and they need to withdraw from Ukraine, not just reposition," Raab told Times Radio "But I think we take a very skeptical view about anything coming out of Moscow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022