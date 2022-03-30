Left Menu

Fighting continues outside Kyiv but Ukrainian capital not shelled overnight - deputy mayor

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:16 IST
Shelling could be heard outside Kyiv overnight but the Ukrainian capital itself was not shelled by Russian forces, deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said on Wednesday.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself," Povoroznyk told national television.

