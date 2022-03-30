Fighting continues outside Kyiv but Ukrainian capital not shelled overnight - deputy mayor

Shelling could be heard outside Kyiv overnight but the Ukrainian capital itself was not shelled by Russian forces, deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said on Wednesday.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself," Povoroznyk told national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)