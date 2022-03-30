Moscow, Beijing agreed to widen cooperation -Ifax cites Russian foreign ministry

Russia and China agreed to widen cooperation at a meeting of their foreign ministers in China on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying, amid what Moscow described as "difficult international conditions".

Interfax said cooperation included building up foreign policy coordination and speaking with one voice on global affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui.

