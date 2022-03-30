Left Menu

Moscow, Beijing agreed to widen cooperation -Ifax cites Russian foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia and China agreed to widen cooperation at a meeting of their foreign ministers in China on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying, amid what Moscow described as "difficult international conditions".

Interfax said cooperation included building up foreign policy coordination and speaking with one voice on global affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui.

