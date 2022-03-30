Left Menu

German Foreign & Security advisor begins India visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:36 IST
Ahead of his talks with Indian interlocutors, visiting German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plötner on Wednesday said the world must understand the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Plotner told reporters that Germany was looking for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and that he is in India to share his country's perspective on the crisis in the eastern European nation. The official also called for ensuring the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

Plotner said the Russian invasion will have larger consequences for the world if it is not checked.

He described the Russian attack as blatant and an unprovoked violation of international norms and rules.

The German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Federal Chancellor is set to hold talks with NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

