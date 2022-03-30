Left Menu

Russian forces hit industrial facilities in western Ukraine, regional governor says

30-03-2022
  • Ukraine

Russian forces hit industrial facilities in three strikes on the Khmelnitskyi region of western Ukraine overnight, regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said on Wednesday.

He gave no details of the targets but said fires had been "localized" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

