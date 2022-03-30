Left Menu

4 swimming instructors from Delhi arrested for gang-raping nurse

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four swimming instructors from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old nurse, police said.

According to police, one of the accused befriended the woman on a dating app and took her to a hotel on March 24. Later, he took her to his room that he had shared with three of his friends.

The survivor alleged in her complaint to the police that the four men raped and assaulted her.

She later informed her friends who reached there and rescued her, the police said.

Based on her complaint, the four men were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

