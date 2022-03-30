Priest found dead inside temple in Gurugram

A 90-year-old priest was found dead inside a local temple in the Kadarpur area here, police said on Wednesday. \R According to the police, when the locals went to the temple to offer prayers in the morning, they found the priest lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. The police reached the spot with a forensic team and are investigating, they said.\R The deceased Govind Das had been a priest in the temple for the last 35 years, they said.

The incident created a sense of panic among the locals. Neeraj Kumar, a villager said, ''The area is getting unsafe day by day and there is no fear of police. The priest was killed in the temple and this has left us all hurt and horrified. We want strict action.'' Station House Officer, Sector 65 police station, Deepak Kumar said, ''We are investigating the matter but have not got any clue about the incident so far\R. ''

