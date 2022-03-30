Left Menu

EC bars TMC MLA from campaigning for by-polls in 2 Bengal seats

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:17 IST
EC bars TMC MLA from campaigning for by-polls in 2 Bengal seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has barred Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for by-polls to two constituencies in West Bengal for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters.

The Pandabeswar MLA was recently heard telling party workers in a purported video to intimidate BJP supporters so that they do not go to polling booths.

''The Commission, orders to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with ongoing by-election for a week (from 10 am March 30, to April 6, 2022 8 pm),'' the EC said in a communication to the West Bengal chief electoral officer.

By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022